FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

UCTT opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,461 shares of company stock worth $1,806,556 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

