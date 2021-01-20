FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

