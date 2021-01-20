FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Increased by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE HXL opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 246.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Hexcel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 184,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 521,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

