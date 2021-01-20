FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:SMT opened at C$4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.76. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

