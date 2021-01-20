G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Trading Down 14.3%

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,038,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 779,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

About G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.