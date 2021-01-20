Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 347,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 124,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

GRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $467,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

