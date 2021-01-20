GAMB Market Cap Reaches $640,576.64 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $640,576.64 and $2,319.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars.

