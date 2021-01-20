Game.com (GTC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $119,701.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

