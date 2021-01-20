GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $55,326.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00419655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,609,811 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

