Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 966,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 646,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $160,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.