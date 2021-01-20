Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 421.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

