Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 2,597,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,429,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $577.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gannett by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 310,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

