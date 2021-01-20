Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.07

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.07 and last traded at $124.06, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Garmin by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Garmin by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

