Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,048 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. 19,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

