Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 1,048 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. 19,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.