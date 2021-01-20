GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading Down 16.2%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price was down 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 4,106,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,000,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GasLog by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

