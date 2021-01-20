GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

