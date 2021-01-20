GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Up 5.9%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.11. 733,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 501,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

