GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 13.1%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57. 991,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 542,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

