GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 13.1%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57. 991,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 542,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
