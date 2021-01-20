Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,545. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

