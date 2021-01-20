Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 2271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

