GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $49,654.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00420746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GCN Coin Token Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

