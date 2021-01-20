GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. GDS has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 54.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $5,537,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in GDS by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

