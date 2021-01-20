GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 814,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,067,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

