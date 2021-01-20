Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.76

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 24492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

