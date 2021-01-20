Geeq Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Geeq has a market cap of $5.18 million and $262,924.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

