Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1.64 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

