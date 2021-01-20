Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.95. 2,099,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,793,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,949,483 shares of company stock worth $65,495,708. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

