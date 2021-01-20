General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY20 guidance at $11.00-11.10 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.51 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GD opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

