Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 16.8% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.26. 2,325,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 761,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.
