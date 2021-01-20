Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 16.8% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.26. 2,325,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 761,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.