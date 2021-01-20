Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.22

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.22 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 2263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

