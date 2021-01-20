George Arthur Gorzynski Sells 50,000 Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Stock

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director George Arthur Gorzynski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,170.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.99. The company had a trading volume of 460,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,611. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.99 million and a P/E ratio of -247.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

