Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. 3,244,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,579,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Geron by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geron by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,095,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geron by 190.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Geron by 890.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.