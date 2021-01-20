GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,793.39 and $107.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129,959.05 or 3.73499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,387,460 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

