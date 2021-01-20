GHOST One Day Trading Volume Hits $233,940.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $233,940.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064434 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

