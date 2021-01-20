Giant Market Cap Hits $130,195.31 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $130,195.31 and $11,134.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00274041 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,930,533 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

