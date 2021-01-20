Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0378

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Gifto has a market cap of $29.13 million and $184.25 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 111% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00530896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.02 or 0.03872472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013430 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.