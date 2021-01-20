GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Trading 1.2% Higher

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.91. 796,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 843,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $399,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 939,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth about $4,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX)

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

