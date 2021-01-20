Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.16 and last traded at $67.07. 18,382,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 11,245,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

