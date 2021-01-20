Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.