Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 129,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

