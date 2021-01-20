Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

