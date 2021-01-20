Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 12,810 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $142,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,620. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.