Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $96,480.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.74. 2,745,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

