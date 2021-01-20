Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0031 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $134,858.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

