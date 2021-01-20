Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.68

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 54,675 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)
Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.