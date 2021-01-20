Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,199 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

