GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0959 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $44,873.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,703.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.38 or 0.03738431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00416864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01402124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.22 or 0.00568282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00433033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00271813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022199 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.