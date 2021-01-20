Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.25

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2235251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 48.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

