Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 5.6%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. 36,553,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 55,183,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. Research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

