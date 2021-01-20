Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Up 6.2%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.53. 3,720,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,367,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

GLUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

